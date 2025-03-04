Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 254.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

