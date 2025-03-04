Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $504,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,033.24. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,387. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

