Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,033.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

