Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,447.74. This trade represents a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor Stock Down 10.6 %

FTDR stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

