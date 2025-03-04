Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

AMKR stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Recommended Stories

