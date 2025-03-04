Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 17,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $35,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,338.28. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,117 shares of company stock worth $253,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

