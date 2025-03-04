Amalgamated Bank Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

