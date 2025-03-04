Amalgamated Bank Has $1.36 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 66.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 183.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGO opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on AGO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

