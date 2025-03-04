Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 751.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 883,230 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,268.05. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,976.07. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,062,011 shares of company stock valued at $36,892,724. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

