Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,138 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Toast by 66.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 155,212 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 40.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toast by 52.1% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,682.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,779 shares of company stock worth $5,415,192. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

