Amalgamated Bank Purchases 146 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COLM shares. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of COLM opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

