Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,353 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 26,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2,334.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 268,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 184,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEN

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.