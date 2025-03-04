Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,179 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 266,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $7,190,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $85,708.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,964.05. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,911. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

