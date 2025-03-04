Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,312 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,350,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

