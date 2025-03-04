Amalgamated Bank Sells 181 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Matson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Matson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Matson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Matson by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.78 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

