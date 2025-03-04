Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,967 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

NYSE BWA opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

