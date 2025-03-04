Amalgamated Bank Sells 380 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in FMC by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

FMC Stock Down 3.7 %

FMC stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. FMC’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.