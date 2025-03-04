Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $205.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

