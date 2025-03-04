Ambac Financial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,988 call options on the company. This is an increase of 268% compared to the typical volume of 1,625 call options.
Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.17 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.23.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
