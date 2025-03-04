Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ambev were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 173,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

