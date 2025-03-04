Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,700,000 after buying an additional 696,136 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 123.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 759,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after purchasing an additional 419,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,207.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 250,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,498,000 after acquiring an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,112,000 after acquiring an additional 127,426 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.