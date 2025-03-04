Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as low as C$0.67. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 852,799 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$294.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

