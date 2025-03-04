Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as low as C$0.67. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 852,799 shares changing hands.
Separately, Cormark upgraded Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
