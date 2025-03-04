AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 152.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,640,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,715,000 after buying an additional 2,801,663 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,341,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 272,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,026,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $939.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.07.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

