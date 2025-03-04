Analysts Set Expectations for HY FY2029 Earnings

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 12.9 %

HY opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $43.98 and a one year high of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $775.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.