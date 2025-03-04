Analysts Set Expectations for iHeartMedia FY2026 Earnings

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for iHeartMedia in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 513.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 303,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 71,921 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 78,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 137,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

