APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in APA by 48.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 112.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Trading Down 8.7 %

APA stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,292.08. This represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

