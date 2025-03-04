Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $698,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,694,604.46. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $143,228.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,279,229.87. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,810 shares of company stock worth $2,903,556. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APGE opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.18. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

