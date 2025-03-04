Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.34. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $86.56 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.