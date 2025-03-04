Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 253.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

ACHR stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

In other Archer Aviation news, Director Michael Spellacy sold 191,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,915,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,070,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,320. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,770. 9.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

