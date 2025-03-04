Arhaus (ARHS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $350.88 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

