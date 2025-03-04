ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.73. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $126.12.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

