AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 102,923 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 61,434 call options.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2,418.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 141.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AST SpaceMobile to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.04.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

