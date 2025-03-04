Atb Cap Markets Estimates Superior Plus Q1 Earnings

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPB. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.95.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$6.78 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Natasha Anne Cherednichenko bought 4,800 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,445.12. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

