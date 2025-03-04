Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUTL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,220,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,773,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 145.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 761,008 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.60 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $465.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

