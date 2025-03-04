Bango (LON:BGO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bango PLC (LON:BGOGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.61 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 85.31 ($1.08). Bango shares last traded at GBX 86.35 ($1.10), with a volume of 44,668 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.21. The firm has a market cap of £65.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marcus Weldon bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £20,625 ($26,210.45). Corporate insiders own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

