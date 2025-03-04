Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,236,247 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $69,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 313,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Glj Research lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.