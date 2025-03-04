Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 126,280 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.46% of CareTrust REIT worth $67,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 151,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

