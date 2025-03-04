Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,344,020 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 221.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $78,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $9,895,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

MT opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.90 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

