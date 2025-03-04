Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $71,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $267.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.96 and a 200 day moving average of $290.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

