Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of WEX worth $65,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in WEX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WEX by 328.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 97,807 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.73.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $155.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.56. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

