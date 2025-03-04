Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $73,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,407.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,336.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,295.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $800.76 and a 12 month high of $1,460.92.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

