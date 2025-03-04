Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 906,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $64,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SWX. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.