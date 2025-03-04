Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 42,184 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of The Ensign Group worth $74,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

ENSG opened at $129.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $96,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,536.96. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,292.28. This trade represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,254,710 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

