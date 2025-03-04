Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,865,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $74,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Barclays PLC increased its position in Amcor by 31.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 24.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 634,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 124,945 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Amcor by 78.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $5,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

