Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $65,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 587.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -221.26, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

