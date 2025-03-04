Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.20 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $65,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 905,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

