Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.36 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Bunge Global worth $65,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

