Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.80 Million Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 647,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Knife River were worth $65,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Knife River by 13.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Down 5.5 %

KNF stock opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNF

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.