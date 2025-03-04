Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,088,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $66,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Lincoln National by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 101,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

