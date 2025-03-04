Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.47 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $66,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

